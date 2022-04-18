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Are They Chipped? The Bluetooth Challenge Take 1
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371 views • April 18, 2022
Is the Vaccine the Mark Of The Beast (MOTB)? Are the vaccinated transmitting a unique MAC address?
Are the “Vaccinated" emitting Bluetooth codes that can be read from an android device?
Normally, Bluetooth devices have names on them, but what’s happening now is that when someone goes into a crowded area full of vaccinated individuals; Bluetooth addresses begin populating on their phone.
These are unique hexadecimal MAC addresses that are unidentifiable. They do not appear as air pods, headphones, television sets, speakers, computers or cell phones.
It’s possible that the government embedded this tracker into their bodies by way of the COVID-19 vaccine or the annual flu shot.
(Example 24:4B:03:3C:3F:A9)
https://anycalculator.com/vaccinatedemittingbluetoothcodes.html
While dining in a local restaurant, I decided to take the Bluetooth Challenge. The restaurant was packed and a handful of numbers kept moving around so I decided to copy 20 addresses down. I can only surmise that the addresses which kept moving belonged to the staff. We will be checking that theory over the next few weeks.
Let’s take a look at one of these addresses.
62:74:4A:49:B3:92
The MAC address is valid. The transmission type is Unicast. The administration type is LAA.
https://macaddress.io/mac-address-lookup/mKRr67aQRo
The hexadecimal address can be converted into a binary value.
62 (01100010) b
74 (01110100) t
4A (01001010) J
49 (01001001) I
B3 (10110011) ³ ³
92 (10010010) -
The binary value can then be converted into text.
https://www.rapidtables.com/convert/number/binary-to-ascii.html
Are the “Vaccinated" emitting Bluetooth codes that can be read from an android device?
Normally, Bluetooth devices have names on them, but what’s happening now is that when someone goes into a crowded area full of vaccinated individuals; Bluetooth addresses begin populating on their phone.
These are unique hexadecimal MAC addresses that are unidentifiable. They do not appear as air pods, headphones, television sets, speakers, computers or cell phones.
It’s possible that the government embedded this tracker into their bodies by way of the COVID-19 vaccine or the annual flu shot.
(Example 24:4B:03:3C:3F:A9)
https://anycalculator.com/vaccinatedemittingbluetoothcodes.html
While dining in a local restaurant, I decided to take the Bluetooth Challenge. The restaurant was packed and a handful of numbers kept moving around so I decided to copy 20 addresses down. I can only surmise that the addresses which kept moving belonged to the staff. We will be checking that theory over the next few weeks.
Let’s take a look at one of these addresses.
62:74:4A:49:B3:92
The MAC address is valid. The transmission type is Unicast. The administration type is LAA.
https://macaddress.io/mac-address-lookup/mKRr67aQRo
The hexadecimal address can be converted into a binary value.
62 (01100010) b
74 (01110100) t
4A (01001010) J
49 (01001001) I
B3 (10110011) ³ ³
92 (10010010) -
The binary value can then be converted into text.
https://www.rapidtables.com/convert/number/binary-to-ascii.html
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