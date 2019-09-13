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09Sep13 Dem Debate Aftermath: Beto Comes For Your Guns
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35 views • September 13, 2019
Beto stated at the Democratic Debates that “Hell yeah he is going to take your AR-15”. Guns have been an ongoing debate with the wake of the mass shootings. David breaks down what the candidates talked about, including Andrew Yang and how he wants to give the $1,000 monthly dividend to some American Family. Eric Peters joins the program to speak on how electric vehicles are coming sooner than we think.
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