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Kiev: The Battle for Bio-Labs: Webb says Nuland, Strzok Behind Secret Labs in Donbas
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288 views • March 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Ukrainian biolabs are being funded by the U.S., and former FBI agent Peter Strzok has now placed himself at the center of the bioweapon production scandal. Expert and journalist George Webb was welcomed back to the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to discuss his Twitter exchange with the disgraced adulterer Agent Strzok over Ukraine and Hunter Biden relations, and the biolabs now in Russian control. Webb went into detail about the deep history of the bioweapons, and which U.S. elites contributed to this devious operation.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxlpox-the-battle-for-bio-labs-webb-says-nuland-strzok-behind-secret-labs-in-donba.html
Ukrainian biolabs are being funded by the U.S., and former FBI agent Peter Strzok has now placed himself at the center of the bioweapon production scandal. Expert and journalist George Webb was welcomed back to the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to discuss his Twitter exchange with the disgraced adulterer Agent Strzok over Ukraine and Hunter Biden relations, and the biolabs now in Russian control. Webb went into detail about the deep history of the bioweapons, and which U.S. elites contributed to this devious operation.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxlpox-the-battle-for-bio-labs-webb-says-nuland-strzok-behind-secret-labs-in-donba.html
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