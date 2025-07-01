TV star 100% destroyed by PFIZER VAXX poison injections

Singaporean actor and opera performer Nick Shen Weijun, 47, is gradually recovering after suffering from both shingles and Bell's palsy since September 2024. The former Star Search winner shared updates on social media about his health struggles, including having to tape his right eye shut at night due to Bell's palsy preventing proper blinking. Despite these challenges, Shen managed to perform at a gala dinner for the 4th Global Orthokeratology & Myopia Control Conference, where organizers accommodated his condition by allowing him to focus on Chinese opera movements rather than singing.

Shen, who leads the 159-year-old Lao Sai Tao Yuan Teochew Opera Troupe, expressed gratitude for the support from doctors, nurses, family and friends during his three-month ordeal. He noted significant improvement in his Bell's palsy, though his smile remains slightly asymmetrical. The experience has prompted him to reflect on life and commit to prioritizing his health. Shen first publicly shared his shingles diagnosis in September, later revealing it had led to Bell's palsy, which caused paralysis on the right side of his face. His recovery continues with the help of special medical creams and the support of his loved ones.

https://www.straitstimesDOTcom/life/entertainment/actor-nick-shen-gradually-recovering-from-shingles-and-bell-s-palsy

