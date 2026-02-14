The Chosen Were Raptured 2000 Years Ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Chosen" were identified as some people living in some provinces of the Roman Empire 2000 years ago. Those Chosen were the Elect who were gathered up (raptured) by God's angels 2000 years ago.
"Prophecy Paradox, The Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20