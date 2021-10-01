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FCG Church Special Personalized Proclamation: Galatians 2:20; Psalm 118:17; Romans 12:1-2, 20211001
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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54 views • October 01, 2021
FCG Church Special Personalized Proclamation:
Friday, October 1, 2021: Galatians 2:20; Psalm 118:17; Romans 12:1-2

This Special Personalized Proclamation for protection and deliverance by faith through the believer’s relationship in the atoning blood sacrifice of Christ Jesus can be declared anytime for any situation that we encounter.

Heavenly Father, I come to You in the Blessed Name and Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! I pray that your Holy Spirit will empower me to see myself under your Perfect Grace and Mercy.

I believe that because of my union with my Redeemer at Calvary, I am covered under the shed Blood of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

I have been crucified with my LORD Jesus Christ; it is no longer I who live, but my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in Your Beloved SON, who loves me and gave Himself for me.
Therefore, I am persuaded that You will rebuke Satan on my behalf.

Holy Father, I stand on your promise that I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD, my deliverer and healer!

Thank You, Holy Father! Please, continue to sanctify and transform me so that I can daily present my spirit, soul, and body as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to You through the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Galatians 2:20; Psalm 118:17; and Romans 12:1-2, personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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gracesatanlifepowerlivesacrificespiritholysoulmercybloodbodyrebuketransformlivingcrucifieddeclaresanctifyproclaimatoningpersuaded
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy