Shooter Was A Deranged Leftist

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‘Trump Shooting Staged’ Tops X Trends As Internet Rejects Official Story
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-trump-shooting-staged-tops-x-trends-as-internet-rejects-official-story-despite-reported-shooter-being-a-deranged-leftist-more-ufo-scientists-disappearing-being-killed-plus-cia-ca
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Trump’s Approval Rating With Catholics Rises
https://protrumpnews.com/trumps-approval-rating-with-catholics-rises/