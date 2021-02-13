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NutriMedical Report FRIFEB12TH_H3_BERNSTEIN_BIDENDEMSFAIL_TRUMP
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70 views • February 13, 2021
JOSH BERNSTEIN, SENATE IMPEACHMENT IS ATTEMP TO SILENC GOP AND 80 MILLION TRUMP VOTERS RE FRAUD STOLEN DOMINION ESS SOFTWARE ELECTION FROM TRUMP, EDUCAP PATENT ISSUES TWO PATENTS, PROJECT LAS VEGAS AND MEXICO TO DOCTORS AND PATIENTS VIA FIRST NATIONS MEDICAL BOARD NOW WOLRDWIDE, TRUMP AND JOSH HOLLEY ATTEMPT BY LEFT AND DEMS TO SILENCE STOLEN PRESIDENTIAL 2020 ELCTION DOMINION ESS FRAUD, MIKE LINKDELL AND DR PTER NAVARRO PROOF OF FORESICE THEFT OF ELECTIONS 2020 NOV 3 VS DONALD TRUMP, FIRING LINE WELLNESS PROTOCOL ANSWERS TO eMAILS CALLERS, MICHELLE DEAGLE AND DR BILL DEAGLE MD, NUTRIMEDS AND HEALING TECH CONSULT ANSWERS, DANGERS OF mRNA 72 VACCINES, EDUCAP PROJECT LAS VEGAS AND MEXICO BIOENGINES, OPEN TO DOCTORS AND PATIENTS WORLDWIDE, GLOBAL RESET DEPOPULATION THIS YEAR BIDEN AND WORLDWIDE TOXIC mRNA FAKE VACCINES OF DEATH, GET FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE KIT NUTRIMEDICALdotCOM AND EDUCAP NOW,
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