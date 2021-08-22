MUST WATCH***MODESTY

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120 views • August 22, 2021
In love the truth is being shared and shown in this video. In hopes it may bring women to Christ so that they can become all that The Most High purposed for all women to be, whether Hebrew (Real Jews) or Gentiles. Shalawam (Peace, Hi, Hello). Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of The Most High unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Hebrews) first, and also to the Greek.
1Timothy 2:9 In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;
1Timothy 2:10 But (which becometh women professing godliness) with good works.
1Peter 3:3 Whose adorning let it not be that outward adorning of plaiting the hair, and of wearing of gold, or of putting on of apparel;
1Peter 3:4 But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.
Other channels of videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of The Most High unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Hebrews) first, and also to the Greek.
1Timothy 2:9 In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;
1Timothy 2:10 But (which becometh women professing godliness) with good works.
1Peter 3:3 Whose adorning let it not be that outward adorning of plaiting the hair, and of wearing of gold, or of putting on of apparel;
1Peter 3:4 But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.
Other channels of videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
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