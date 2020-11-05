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U.K XMAS ADVERTS 2020: THE RACE MIXING AGENDA FORCED DOWN YOUR THROATS YET AGAIN
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14 views • November 05, 2020
Its Almost a Given Now in the UK, Every Xmas the Jewish Media Ramps Up the Genocidal Race Mixing Agenda. The Jews Are So Desperate to Destroy the White Race, It Literally Oozes From Their Pours, They See Europe and the European People as a Major Obstacle in Their Global Domination Plans, as is Expected the Race Mixing is Very Heavily Promoted and is Especially Ramped Up Around Xmas, the British People Are Aware of the Agenda but Many Younger Innocent Brits Just Think Their Nation Turning Into an African Slum is Part of "Being British" Now. Merry Xmas huh ? EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
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