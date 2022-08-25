Sacrificing Children?! | Unrestricted Truths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are our children safe?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Dr. Lee Merritt about the history of medicine, vaccinating children, and the energy weaponry that exists.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3PLZvX5
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!