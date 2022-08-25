Sacrificing Children?! | Unrestricted Truths

Are our children safe?

In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Dr. Lee Merritt about the history of medicine, vaccinating children, and the energy weaponry that exists.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3PLZvX5

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