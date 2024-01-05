Babylon is fallen: Baphomet & the Vatican’s pharmakeia

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Revelation 18:23 says: And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.





All nations were deceived by the sorceries of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. Another word for sorceries is pharmakeia or pharmacy where the Vatican’s sorceries are being sold to make the nations mad.





Jeremiah 51:7 says: Babylon hath been a golden cup in the Lord's hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; therefore the nations are mad.





Wine represents false doctrines. It is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church which holds a golden cup in Jeremiah 51:7 and in Revelation 17:4 filled with abominations and filthiness of her fornication!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington