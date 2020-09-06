Controlled Opposition Agents ( David Icke, Alex Jones, Etc ) : Exposed!

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Controlled Opposition is the term used to describe “leaders” who arrive on the scene (almost out of nowhere) and offer us amazing nuggets of truth. These “facts” either wow us (or confirm something we subconsciously knew, but wanted confirmation). As a result, these pied pipers get us to follow them like heroes – like a cult. Ultimately, these sheep in wolves clothing spin us off into la la land (for example telling us a one-world government is in our best interest). It’s IMPOSSIBLE to have a well-known leader be real. That person would be compromised very quickly. It’s for this reason I highly recommend you not following anyone. In other words, be your own leader.
Do your own research people, use your discernment......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHHeTerNYFU
Mellissa Eddinger Channel