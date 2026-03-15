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Joseph Z EXPOSES the Coming UFO Deception & Spiritual War Ahead
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Joseph Z to discuss the growing conversation around UFOs, government disclosure, and what he believes could be a massive global deception. Joseph explains how spiritual warfare, biblical prophecy, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism may all intersect with the coming narrative surrounding aliens and non-human intelligence. He also shares why believers must stay grounded in Scripture, develop discernment, and be prepared for spiritual battles ahead.


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Joseph Z
WEBSITE: www.josephz.com
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/JosephZLive
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JosephZ


Joseph Z is a dynamic speaker, teacher, and leader, dedicated to building lives through the Voice of God. With years of experience in ministry, he has been instrumental in guiding individuals towards spiritual growth and deeper understanding of their divine purpose. His messages resonate with people across the world, bringing hope, healing, and transformation.


Driven by a passion for the Word of God, Joseph Z focuses on empowering believers to live in victory, aligning their lives with God’s will. His teachings are centered on faith, leadership, and walking in the power of the Holy Spirit. Through his ministry, countless lives have been touched and transformed by the love and truth of God.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


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The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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