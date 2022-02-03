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FACEBOOK are a threat to democracy and the safety of the public.
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20 views • February 03, 2022
FACEBOOK are a threat to democracy and the safety of the public.
Their suppression and censorship of expert opinion and the peer-reviewed science on early treatment (including Ivermectin & HCQ) for COVID have left Facebook with blood on their hands.
Their suppression and censorship of expert opinion and the peer-reviewed science on early treatment (including Ivermectin & HCQ) for COVID have left Facebook with blood on their hands.
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