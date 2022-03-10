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SMALL PLANES ARE DROPPING LIKE...ATHLETES.
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154 views • March 10, 2022
source: Jim_Crenshaw
I keep wondering if we will see a large jet crash. But even if it does, they will hide it after a one or two year investigation. However this is a real topic that is not really getting much attention. Source: Truth Media
More videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
CANADIAN PILOT COLLAPSES MIDFLIGHT PLANE HAS TO DIVERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06XhdjiKISfR/
F-35 "Landing Mishap" and a 100m dollar airplane crash. Jabbed pilot?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rJ3ymA1Ubyfq/
Mayday Mayday Airline emergency calls are off the scale.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/omVdnfBqwNCh/
VACCINATED PILOTS; PILOT GREG PAERSON ISSUES DIRE WARNING! PILOT SUING OVER VAX MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kfZ3vN6aikHU/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/
It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plane Crash, Did Vaccine Cause Him To Lose Control?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35ZP3Z6EsxGJ/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Vaccinated Pilot dies during flight - Fat News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T124zdBKy2VK/
Airline Pilots stand up for Freedom! We must stand up also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NULmdptpYWm/
Media Blackout Of Possible Air Traffic Controllers Walkout over Vax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCBzBqXZvaUN/
1.8K Canceled Flights As Southwest Airlines Pilots & Employees Use Sick Days Leading Up To Deadline
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUBbPZyAPljN/
Car Crashes, plane crashes and pilots dying in flight. All from the vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i78dZuxCxdGX/
What's the Truth Behind Southwest Cancellations?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/puPEhhm5uFiW/
I keep wondering if we will see a large jet crash. But even if it does, they will hide it after a one or two year investigation. However this is a real topic that is not really getting much attention. Source: Truth Media
More videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
CANADIAN PILOT COLLAPSES MIDFLIGHT PLANE HAS TO DIVERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06XhdjiKISfR/
F-35 "Landing Mishap" and a 100m dollar airplane crash. Jabbed pilot?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rJ3ymA1Ubyfq/
Mayday Mayday Airline emergency calls are off the scale.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/omVdnfBqwNCh/
VACCINATED PILOTS; PILOT GREG PAERSON ISSUES DIRE WARNING! PILOT SUING OVER VAX MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kfZ3vN6aikHU/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/
It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plane Crash, Did Vaccine Cause Him To Lose Control?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35ZP3Z6EsxGJ/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Vaccinated Pilot dies during flight - Fat News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T124zdBKy2VK/
Airline Pilots stand up for Freedom! We must stand up also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NULmdptpYWm/
Media Blackout Of Possible Air Traffic Controllers Walkout over Vax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCBzBqXZvaUN/
1.8K Canceled Flights As Southwest Airlines Pilots & Employees Use Sick Days Leading Up To Deadline
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUBbPZyAPljN/
Car Crashes, plane crashes and pilots dying in flight. All from the vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i78dZuxCxdGX/
What's the Truth Behind Southwest Cancellations?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/puPEhhm5uFiW/
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