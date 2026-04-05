Worth living for

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we have a future
to make
which path
will you take?
Fear and redundance
Freedom and abundance
I can create
build a future
worth living in
Will you also
believe?
make what your mind conceives?
Do you want to be free
from slavery?
will our future
be worth living?
be worth living
make it worth living
I can't be a slave
anymore
don't want to take
your orders
anymore
I'm a child of god
a soul that's free
not your worker
taking orders
obediently
I can create
build a future
worth living in
Will you also
believe?
make what your mind conceives?
Do you want to be free
from slavery?
will our future
be worth living?
be worth living
make it worth living