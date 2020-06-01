The meaning of Life and its purpose

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The scenario moves from way out in space to the depths of good and evil in the human soul. It is a True story, the instruction manual for survival.
Hoarding weapons and/or building bomb-shelters are not the preparations required for what is to come in this world. This, "The Way Home" is the ONLY Survival Plan that works.
FREE Download:
http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n15H4Y4gfb4
Beo Nguyen YouTube Channel