Joe Biden and Donald Trump to visit the southern border on the same day

US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will visit the southern border on the same day. This is Joe Biden’s first visit to the southern border in over a year, with the 81-year-old last visiting it in January 2023. Biden is expected to travel to Brownsville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, where he will meet border agents and discuss the importance of bipartisan legislation. Donald Trump will appear at Eagle Pass, Texas, located roughly 330 miles (531 km) from Biden, according to reports. The former president is expected to deliver remarks and further criticise Biden, according to a source close to Trump. The expected Republican nominee is said to also speak about the death of 22-year-old nurse Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by 26-year-old Venezuelan illegal migrant, Jose Antonio Ibarra.







