Dr. Alexander: Not One Healthy Child Has Died of COVID in the US During the Pandemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p7nyca92
06/17/2022 Dr. Paul Alexander: No healthy children has died after infected by COVID since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. It was reckless that CDC and FDA had approved Pfizer/Moderna vaccines for children under five. The CDC and FDA relied on trials and studies that were very suboptimal and methodologically flawed. They also deliberately used small sample size and shortened the duration of follow-ups