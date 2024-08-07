What Does God Want Me To Do?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt devotion, we reflect on God's blessings and the importance of seeking His plan for our lives. Drawing inspiration from the hymn 'Take My Life and Let It Be,' and the transformative journey of the Apostle Paul in Acts 9, we are reminded to ask God, 'What will You have me to do?' Through scripture passages, including Ephesians 2:10 and Psalms, we explore how our steps are ordered by the Lord and the joy and occasional sorrow that accompany fulfilling His will. Join us as we pray for clarity, purpose, and the willingness to follow His path. God bless you.
00:00 A Blessed Day to Hear and Rejoice
00:36 Reflecting on the Hymn: Take My Life and Let It Be
01:24 Understanding God's Plan for Your Life
01:44 The Apostle Paul's Transformation
03:21 The Will of God: Joy and Sorrow
03:48 Scriptural Guidance on God's Purpose
05:03 Embracing Your God-Given Purpose
06:00 A Prayer for Divine Guidance
