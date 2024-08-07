BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does God Want Me To Do?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
27 views • 9 months ago

In this heartfelt devotion, we reflect on God's blessings and the importance of seeking His plan for our lives. Drawing inspiration from the hymn 'Take My Life and Let It Be,' and the transformative journey of the Apostle Paul in Acts 9, we are reminded to ask God, 'What will You have me to do?' Through scripture passages, including Ephesians 2:10 and Psalms, we explore how our steps are ordered by the Lord and the joy and occasional sorrow that accompany fulfilling His will. Join us as we pray for clarity, purpose, and the willingness to follow His path. God bless you.


00:00 A Blessed Day to Hear and Rejoice

00:36 Reflecting on the Hymn: Take My Life and Let It Be

01:24 Understanding God's Plan for Your Life

01:44 The Apostle Paul's Transformation

03:21 The Will of God: Joy and Sorrow

03:48 Scriptural Guidance on God's Purpose

05:03 Embracing Your God-Given Purpose

06:00 A Prayer for Divine Guidance

06:44 Final Blessings and Call to Share

spiritual growthpurpose of lifechristian faithchristian devotionpurpose in lifeencouragement for believerschristian sermonbiblical teachingsgod willroderick websterprayer and faithacts chapter 9what does god want me to dofinding god plangod purpose for youephesians 2 v 10spiritual reflection
