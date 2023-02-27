https://gettr.com/post/p29xkne5b70
2023.02.27 Most overseas Chinese media are sounding boards for the Chinese Communist Party. Most overseas Chinese are still in a state of being brainwashed; few of them are leaders; most are working as subordinates or engineers.
海外中文媒体大多都是中共的传声筒，海外华人依然处在被洗脑的状态。海外华人精英当领导的很少，都是当副手或者是工程师。
