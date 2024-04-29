NHL Game 4 Highlights _ Jets vs. Avalanche - April 28, 2024.

Valeri Nichushkin led the way with a hat trick and Alexandar Georgiev was solid in net making 26 saves to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.