NHL Game 4 Highlights _ Jets vs. Avalanche - April 28, 2024.
Valeri Nichushkin led the way with a hat trick and Alexandar Georgiev was solid in net making 26 saves to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4.

Keywords
coloradowinnipegnhlstanley cup playoffsgame 4

