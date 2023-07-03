The Book Of Acts | Pt. 10 - Miracles Are Not Enough | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 2:22 Acts 2:23 Acts 2:24 Acts 2:36 Romans crucified Jesus Peter says, "You Jews who saw His miracles, crucified Him but God raised Him from the dead." It's mind blowing that they could see all these miracles and yet still shout crucify Him after welcoming Him just a few days prior Can I show you why they crucified Jesus even though they saw the miracles? Seeing miracles is not enough... let me take you somewhere deep so you have the opportunity to experience true freedom John 8 John 8:31-44 This exchange with Jesus and these Jews connects directly to Peter's exchange with the Jews in Acts 2 Both Jesus & Peter proclaim TRUTH to these religious Jews Notice how the truth is confrontational The devil is a liar Devil specializes in deception He's slick Have you ever been deceived? I have (statute of limitations on stories: AZ story) I believed a lie and it put me in bondage When I came to know the Truth it set me free Jesus said you will know the Truth and the Truth will set you free Culture says, "Live My Truth" Truth is not like a new car you go and test drive to see if you like it or not Truth is not changeable Truth vs. Belief My Truth = My Belief Difference between belief and truth Belief is based upon experience A guy you're dating breaks your heart and is just awful to you and you conclude that all guys are jerks; no Drew was a jerk not all guys We turn personal experience into absolute truth in our lives Example: all church people are hypocrites so I don't go to church No you went to one church where Nancy was a hypocrite but that doesn't mean all church people are that Experience may be factual but it may not be true In John 8, Jesus was talking to Religious people who believed in Him They had a certain level of belief from their experience of His miracles Watch this: because belief is based on experience, beliefs can change Santa Claus example You can believe in Santa Claus because you got presents under the tree but that doesn't make it truth Truth comes from God & His Word These Jews believed His signs but did not hold to His teachings Jesus was talking to a group of people like us; they were not pagans, not immoral, they believed Shows me something: you can believe and still not be set free John 8:31-32 What was the problem with these Jews? They believed His signs but had no room for His Word It is not the Word that I preach today that will set you free It is the Word you hold onto and put into practice that will set you free Faith = Hearing, Believing, Speaking & Acting Coddle Christianity = we are in bondage to sin and we say well God's grace will cover us Thank God for His grace but is there anything that will help me get better so I don't stay a slave to sin? Is there a way to address my addiction at the root? Yes! Hold to His word and you will know the Truth and the Truth will set you free Our lives are so full though we have no room for His Word (example of phone and wallet) It's hard to hear the voice of God when you scroll FB 6 hrs a day (preaching to myself) Would you like to experience true freedom? Christ sets you free as you hold to His teaching Do you have room? Most of us are like the town of Bethlehem Freedom comes by making room for the Truth Facts & Feelings are not always True Facts & Feelings dominate our hearts Christ wants to get into the BS of your heart (belief system) 2 attitudes that stop freedom: I can't change & I don't need to change Decisions based on truth not facts or feelings bring freedom Don't trade the Truth of God for a personal experience you've had The devil will use facts & feelings to keep you in bondage Stuck In The Wilderness Example: Hebrews are miraculously set free from Egypt (saw miracles) Supposed to go to the Promised Land (God's promise) 11 day journey Spies go see Giants Bring a bad report based on facts and taps into the feelings of fear in the people Fact = Giants are in the Land Truth = If God is for us then who can be against us? They believed the facts instead of the truth and were in bondage for 40 years 11 day journey turned into 40 years of invisible chains They were stuck because of what they believed What belief is keeping you in bondage? What should you do? Acts 2:37-39 What does repent mean? change the way you think Believe God's Truth over the devils facts Whatever God says to do just do it 1. Obey Even If You Do Not Understand May Christians = "I will obey when I understand" God is not obligated to make sure you understand for you tp obey There is a reason He is God and you are not God is not looking for your understanding; he is looking for your obedience Obey even when the family is a wreck, obey even when the finances are crazy 2. Obey Even If There Is A Cost There is a cost to obedience But the cost of disobedience is much higher 3. Obey Even If You Are Afraid Isn't that what faith is all about? Trusting God even when you are afraid Faith and obedience go hand and hand





