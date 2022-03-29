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Top officials at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency are reportedly preparing for a “mass migration event” at the United States-Mexico border if President Joe Biden ends the last set of Trump-era border controls. Reports have circulated in recent weeks that Biden is considering ending the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order known as Title 42, first imposed by Trump, which gives federal immigration officials broad authority to quickly return border crossers to their native countries.
Special Guest: Peter Ticktin, Founder and Managing Partner, The Ticktin Law Group, a dynamic team of strategists and trial lawyers who possess a diverse range of experiences across many areas of law. The Ticktin Law Group is guided by the ‘Three Cs’: creativity, cost-effectiveness, and communications. Mr. Ticktin’s practice is centered on representing individuals and businesses with creative approaches to achieve the most pragmatically sensible results. https://legalbrains.com/
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2878-8AM MANUFACTURED CRISIS AT THE BORDER - BIDEN OFFICIALS PLAN "MASS MIGRATION EVENT" https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20557
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