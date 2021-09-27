Halloween = Demonic Conditioning and Training of Children (Recorded 2015)

Stan made this video some years ago, back in 2015 I think, but it still retains much of its punch even after all those years.

Halloween is part of Satans Spiritual War against mankind - encouraging children to "celebrate" this vile event introduces them to Demonic and Satanic practices and normalises evil - making it seem "fun" and harmless. This is the not the case - the celebration of Halloween / Samhein is the way to Hell.

You have been told, you have been warned - ignore Stans warnings at your own peril!