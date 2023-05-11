BREAKING: Steve Bannon Swatted By Police While On Air

On Thursday, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for President Donald Trump, was swatted by police while live on air.

During a segment of his “War Room” podcast, Bannon revealed the incident occurred during the first hour of the show, as Bannon was in the middle of discussing ongoing investigations.

“We got swatted in the middle of the show when I was in the C-block in the first hour, telling my team, hey can you knock it off? I’ve got to concentrate here. We’re actually getting swatted,” Bannon revealed to his listeners.