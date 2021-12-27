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Young Hearts (Part 9) Pro athletes hearts failing every day now
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426 views • December 27, 2021
2021 has seen a dramatic increase in serious cardiac events, following recent COVID shots.
Over the past few months we've watched as ultra-fit young sports players (soccer, NFL, basketball & many others) have collapsed in front of our eyes.
The list of death and career ending cardiac injuries is growing on a daily basis, yet we are expected to believe these events are pure coincidence and rare.
The mainstream media are simply not reporting this horrifying trend, so people are largely unaware of the extent of the problem.
So share this video wide and far, the truth needs to get out.
Over the past few months we've watched as ultra-fit young sports players (soccer, NFL, basketball & many others) have collapsed in front of our eyes.
The list of death and career ending cardiac injuries is growing on a daily basis, yet we are expected to believe these events are pure coincidence and rare.
The mainstream media are simply not reporting this horrifying trend, so people are largely unaware of the extent of the problem.
So share this video wide and far, the truth needs to get out.
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