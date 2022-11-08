Create New Account
Our governments did this...
We lost jobs, businesses, loved ones, our society's elders, homes, neighbors, friends, family members, been called every foul name in the book, censored, deleted from social media, deleted from society in general. Our governments and the media worked together to destroy our families, our societies, our very lives and they will be held accountable either in this world or the next. There will never be a pandemic amnesty… there will only be a Nuremberg 2.0 "For amnesty, all those culpable have to admit that they were wrong. There will have to be apologies. There will have to be criminal investigations."
"How can you seek an amnesty when you're still doing that which you are presumably seeking an amnesty for?"

