Our governments did this...

We lost jobs, businesses, loved ones, our society's elders, homes,
neighbors, friends, family members, been called every foul name in the
book, censored, deleted from social media, deleted from society in
general. Our governments and the media worked together to destroy our
families, our societies, our very lives and they will be held
accountable either in this world or the next. There will never be a
pandemic amnesty… there will only be a Nuremberg 2.0 "For amnesty, all
those culpable have to admit that they were wrong. There will have to be
apologies. There will have to be criminal investigations."
"How can you seek an amnesty when you're still doing that which you are presumably seeking an amnesty for?"
