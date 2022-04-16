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KJV #Bible Changes Mandela Effect 2 Peter 2:16 Amos 6:4 Matt 9:17 Exodus 13:12 Matrix Couch Dumb Ass
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Amos 8:11
Open your Bibles! It is Supernaturally being changed. Can you not see it?
2 Peter 2:16
Dumb Ass vs Dumb Donkey
Amos 6:4
Beds and Couches
Matthew 9:17
Bottles vs Wineskins
Exodus 13:12
Set Apart - Blood Sacrifice
LORD - Devil
Matrix - Womb
Beast - Animal
Firstling - First Born
The LORD of this world requires a blood sacrifice of the firstborn male child and firstborn male animal.
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
Open your Bibles! It is Supernaturally being changed. Can you not see it?
2 Peter 2:16
Dumb Ass vs Dumb Donkey
Amos 6:4
Beds and Couches
Matthew 9:17
Bottles vs Wineskins
Exodus 13:12
Set Apart - Blood Sacrifice
LORD - Devil
Matrix - Womb
Beast - Animal
Firstling - First Born
The LORD of this world requires a blood sacrifice of the firstborn male child and firstborn male animal.
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
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