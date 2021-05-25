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Plan Demic!
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12 views • May 25, 2021
Plan Demic! It feels like were living in a science fiction nightmare.
Plan demic as the title suggest has been in the making for years. As the great writter Rod Serling once said; "The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices--to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill and suspicion can destroy, and a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all its own--for the children, and the children yet unborn. And the pity of it is that these things cannot be confined to the Twilight Zone."
*See Twilight Zone "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" aired March 4, 1960.
Plan demic as the title suggest has been in the making for years. As the great writter Rod Serling once said; "The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices--to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill and suspicion can destroy, and a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all its own--for the children, and the children yet unborn. And the pity of it is that these things cannot be confined to the Twilight Zone."
*See Twilight Zone "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" aired March 4, 1960.
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