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Excellent speech! The Truth. To many times I have been in front of this board with NO results for the people. Wake up and do the job your paid for to PROTECT THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTY!
A rousing round of applause for this gentleman. He speaks for more than “the million” he stated.
There is far more than million sir, far more. thank you for being a true patriot for freedom!
Source : https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/08/i-am-speaking-for-millions-of-americans-right-now-must-see-carlos-piccata-video-3538649.html