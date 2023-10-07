Create New Account
18+ Israeli military base captured by Palestinians
channel image
The Prisoner
8784 Subscribers
Shop now
507 views
Published 21 hours ago

Israeli M113A1 armored personnel carriers at a military base captured by Palestinians.

BTW... Only naive would think that Israel was caught by surprise with an attack of this magnitude ... It's obvious that the leadership allowed it to happen... With all the problems Netanyahu has been having that is like a gift for him

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
israelwargaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket