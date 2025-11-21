BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Study They Tried to BURY: Covid Shots Cause MASSIVE Spike in Cancer w/ Dr. Makis
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
271 views • 1 day ago

Dr. William Makis joins me to break down a massive new South Korean study of 8.4 million people showing a dramatic spike in aggressive cancers after the Covid shots. We dig into what the data actually reveals, why cancers are suddenly hitting younger people in their 20s–40s, how fast these “turbo cancers” are progressing, and why hospitals seem completely unprepared for what they’re seeing. Dr. Makis also explains the mechanisms that could be driving this surge — and what people can do right now to assess their risk and protect their health. Dr. Makis on X: https://x.com/MakisMedicine Dr. Makis Substack: makisw.substack.com Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
