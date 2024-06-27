The Truth about Bird Flu from a Backyard Chicken Keeper

(Links below!) Discussing the obvious parallels to recent history, the devastating impacts of microwave radiation here on chickens, rabbits, wildlife, and pollinators, the VGCC, turbo cancer, PCR tests.... all of the things that I'm not supposed to exercise critical thought regarding. Also, why are we witnessing the beginning of what I refer to as The Great Emptying, unprecedented cognitive decline?





Another observation I neglected to mention is the mass die-off of geese (obviously, not from "bird flu"). The skies used to darken here for periods of time in the spring and fall as Canadian geese migrated through our area, with easily 10s of thousands flying over. I used to run for cover! This winter, the largest flock I saw was 9 or 10 birds, with most in groups of between 2 and 4. I perhaps saw a couple hundred total, though that is a very generous estimate.





Aluminum window screen: https://amzn.to/3L2mjSx





My books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





Reducing Kitchen Magnetic Fields: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/reducing-magnetic-fields-in-the-kitchen-reducing-emf-exposure





Root Causes of Dis-Ease: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-true-root-causes-of-disease--your-doctor-doesnt-know-video





Viral Isolation: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-are-viruses-isolated-how-do-scientists-prove-viruses-harm





Microwave Sickness: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic





My Study Tools: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer