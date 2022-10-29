Create New Account
10/22/2022 The COVID epidemic broke out in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, tens of thousands of people were taken away for quarantine overnight, the roads were full of big buses
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 25 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/496988

Summary：residents lined up in midnight for PCR test, even foreigners were no exception; the man who was detained in Ningbo had nothing to eat but bake sweet potatoes; the endless dynamic Zero-COVID policy has driven people crazy

