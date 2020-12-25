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Micro Organismes et Demons control de la pensee 2019 Micro Organisms and Demons MIND CONTROL 2019
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51 views • December 25, 2020
source https://youtu.be/iDJYoiHCnWc
L'esprit dévoilé
39,9 k abonnés
Cela peut être un choc pour beaucoup, mais nous pensons que nous avons la responsabilité de partager ces informations. N'importe qui est qualifié pour aider au chemin de la guérison de la race humaine, ce que les médecins font RAREMENT. Ne vous méprenez pas, l’établissement médical est formidable dans les situations d’urgence, mais les médecins ne guérissent pas.
Comment pouvons-nous dévoiler l'esprit si nous avons des déchets toxiques et des parasites en nous? Sortez du déni et faites vos devoirs.
https://www.mindunveiled.com/
Courriel: [email protected]
Mind Unveiled
39,9 k abonnés
This may come as a shock to many, but we feel that we have a responsibility in sharing this information. Anyone is qualified to assist in the journey of healing the human race, something that doctors RARELY do. Don't get me wrong the medical establishment is great when it comes to emergency situations, but DOCTORS DO NOT HEAL.
How can we ever Unveil the Mind if we have toxic waste and parasites within us? Get out of denial and do your homework.
https://www.mindunveiled.com/
Email: [email protected]
L'esprit dévoilé
39,9 k abonnés
Cela peut être un choc pour beaucoup, mais nous pensons que nous avons la responsabilité de partager ces informations. N'importe qui est qualifié pour aider au chemin de la guérison de la race humaine, ce que les médecins font RAREMENT. Ne vous méprenez pas, l’établissement médical est formidable dans les situations d’urgence, mais les médecins ne guérissent pas.
Comment pouvons-nous dévoiler l'esprit si nous avons des déchets toxiques et des parasites en nous? Sortez du déni et faites vos devoirs.
https://www.mindunveiled.com/
Courriel: [email protected]
Mind Unveiled
39,9 k abonnés
This may come as a shock to many, but we feel that we have a responsibility in sharing this information. Anyone is qualified to assist in the journey of healing the human race, something that doctors RARELY do. Don't get me wrong the medical establishment is great when it comes to emergency situations, but DOCTORS DO NOT HEAL.
How can we ever Unveil the Mind if we have toxic waste and parasites within us? Get out of denial and do your homework.
https://www.mindunveiled.com/
Email: [email protected]
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