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When Children Cancel Parents | Beyond the Cover
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100 views • September 02, 2021
In Episode #9 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Selwyn Duke about his cover story “When Children Cancel Parents” in the September 6, 2021 issue of The New American. Though this may sound like a “man bites dog” story, Selwyn points out that kids canceling their parents is much more common than we’d like to think. But in addition to identifying the problem, he also explains why it is happening and what parents can do to protect their kids from the corrupting influences of today’s culture.
To order the September 6 issue, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3717/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
To order the September 6 issue, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3717/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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