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For the first time ever, the Covid jabs are called "bioweapons" in court!
Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who mysteriously died right after agreeing to testify:
"The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon."
"The core of Professor Boyle's argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system. A, bioweapon, in other words."
"This technology is, as Boyle declared, paid for, developed, financed and conceived by the Pentagon and its research institute DARPA. This technology platform, nanotechnology platform, was not an afterthought."