X22 REPORT Ep. 2812b - Define Bait, Define Plant, Who Really Has Control, How Do You Destroy The Narrative?

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2812b - June 29, 2022
Define Bait, Define Plant, Who Really Has Control, How Do You Destroy The Narrative?
The [DS] took the bait and completely destroyed themselves. They put a witness on the stand that was fed false info and it was debunked in a matter of minutes. Was this a trap? Was Cassidy the bait to destroy the J6 fake show. The patriots are in control and the next phase of the plan is coming online, [GM] was just the beginning, Trump, Kash, Nunes all hint to where this is all going, Rachel Chandler.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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