Romanovs, Rosicrucians & The New Atlantis The Exodus People, Part 7

This is the 8th video of this series, a Prequel and then 7 episodes. In this, the 8th, we examine the years 1612 through 1699 as the The Exodus People continue to position themselves into positions of power and intrigue. All the previous episodes are linked below-





Roman War Against Jewry & the Origin of Freemasonry: The Exodus People Prequel • Roman War Against Jewry & the Origin of Fr...





The Exodus People, Part 1: • The Exodus People: Hats Off! Episode 1 https://youtu.be/XwBq8hLqrVM





The Exodus People, Part 2: 65 Years of Expulsions, Plagues & Chaos • The Exodus People: Part 2...65 Years of Ex... https://youtu.be/3QTGH2whapI





The Exodus People, Part 3: The Bohemian War • The Exodus People: Part 3...Bohemian War https://youtu.be/UZ-6WXWIVJs





The Exodus People, Part 4: Vlad Dracul & Grand Inquisitor Torquemada • The Exodus People Part 4...Vlad Dracul & G... https://youtu.be/rt-CSyBDCEI





The Exodus People, Part 5: Europa Rising- Turks, Jews & Rome • Europa Rising- Turks, Jews & Rome: The Exo... https://youtu.be/rBrZTrXD1Zk





The Exodus People, Part 6: Papal War Against America & Rise of Britain • The Exodus People Part 6 https://youtu.be/c4NHQ_OlMVg





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