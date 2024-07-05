EXPLOSIVE: Cardinal Müller Reveals Senior Vatican Official Thinks NO Mass at All is Better than the Latin Mass

“The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against other bishops.” - Our Lady of Akita, October 13, 1973. (The apparitions of Akita, Japan)

---------

LONG AGO I WARNED YOU AT FATIMA



"My children, long ago I warned you from Fatima, I warned you through many voice-boxes throughout your world that the time will come when you will embark upon a stormy sea, and it shall be bishop against bishop and cardinal against cardinal, and satan shall set himself in your midst. He shall maneuver and pit you and play you against each other in his plan to destroy My Son's House. Recognize what is happening now upon your earth. I say unto you, O pastors in My Son's House: if you do not listen, if you continue to proceed upon your present course, you ask for the heavy hand of My Son to come upon you. Your world shall be cleansed with a baptism of fire." - Our Lady, November 20, 1976

---------



Cardinal Gerhard Müller has revealed that a senior representative of the Roman Dicastery for Divine Worship told him that 20,000 young Catholics participating in the historic Paris to Chartres pilgrimage was “by no means a cause for joy, because Holy Mass was celebrated according to the old Extraordinary Latin rite.” Müller says that some people in the Vatican “see the old rite of Holy Mass as a greater danger to the unity of the Church than the reinterpretation of the Creed, or even the absence of Holy Mass.” Müller revealed this saddening information during his homily at an ordination of Latin Mass-celebrating priests. In this week’s episode of Faith & Reason we’ll be discussing these comments, as well as an exclusive interview between Cardinal Müller and LifeSiteNews reporter Maike Hickson.





