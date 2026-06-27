Typhoons Hit Kamakura! Preparing Mikan Trees + Easy Zucchini Cheddar Biscuits Recipe

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 27th! Today, two typhoons have converged over our area, bringing a lot of rain. So, I’ve been getting ready by laying my mikan citrus trees on their sides. I also picked some really good-looking tomatoes, along with some zucchini and green beans. I’ve up-potted the cucumber starts for a summer crop. And in today’s Garden-to-Table segment, I’m making zucchini biscuits with cheddar cheese—a delicious treat!

A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Healthy Zucchini Cheddar Biscuits:

https://youtube.com/shorts/tdLT4ngnRDE?si=ds2o4R1BDZJb7BYh