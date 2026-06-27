BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Typhoons Hit Kamakura! Preparing Mikan Trees + Easy Zucchini Cheddar Biscuits Recipe
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
66 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • Yesterday

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 27th! Today, two typhoons have converged over our area, bringing a lot of rain. So, I’ve been getting ready by laying my mikan citrus trees on their sides. I also picked some really good-looking tomatoes, along with some zucchini and green beans. I’ve up-potted the cucumber starts for a summer crop. And in today’s Garden-to-Table segment, I’m making zucchini biscuits with cheddar cheese—a delicious treat!

A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Healthy Zucchini Cheddar Biscuits:

https://youtube.com/shorts/tdLT4ngnRDE?si=ds2o4R1BDZJb7BYh

Keywords
kamakura japankamakura gardenhome garden japangarden to tablezucchini recipekamakura vlogjapanese garden vlogtyphoon preparation japantyphoon kamakuramikan tree typhooncitrus tree protectionlaying down trees typhoontomato harvestzucchini harvestgreen beans harvestcucumber transplantup potting cucumberszucchini biscuitszucchini cheddar biscuitscheesy zucchini biscuitsgarden vegetables recipebaking with zucchinirainy day gardeningjapan typhoon 2026summer garden harvest
Chapters

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:46Checking on Indoor Plants

01:57Checking & Harvesting Mini Tomatoes

03:23Protecting Tomatoes with Bag Nets

04:42Butternut Squash Failure

05:40Harvesting Green Beans

06:29Typhoon Watch

07:06Composting Garden Foliage

07:38Okra & North Garden Update

09:11Laying Down Citrus Trees

09:59Zucchini & Watermelon Update

12:42Eggplant / Aubergine Update

13:00South Garden Update

13:53Baby Horn worm Infestation

14:25Washing Today’s Harvest

15:32Up-potting Cucumber Starts

18:39A Lull in the Rain & More Harvesting

24:31The Rain Returns

24:55Garden-to-Table: Zucchini-Cheddar Biscuits

27:09Scenes of Kamakura

27:46Mt. Oyama & Mt. Fuji 富士山

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Venezuela Twin Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 589

Venezuela Twin Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 589

Douglas Harrington
The Great Energy War: Embracing resilience toward true community and responsibility

The Great Energy War: Embracing resilience toward true community and responsibility

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: The &#8220;Garden of Eden&#8221; is the new economic engine for a coming collapse

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: The “Garden of Eden” is the new economic engine for a coming collapse

Belle Carter
Why I&#8217;m Betting on Gold, Not Stocks – Because Gold Has Real, Intrinsic, Lasting Value

Why I’m Betting on Gold, Not Stocks – Because Gold Has Real, Intrinsic, Lasting Value

Mike Adams
William R. Forstchen&#8217;s &#8220;One Second After&#8221;: A critical survival blueprint amid EMP threats and escalating global tensions

William R. Forstchen’s “One Second After”: A critical survival blueprint amid EMP threats and escalating global tensions

Jacob Thomas
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: How privacy coins like Monero and Epic Cash are becoming the last refuge from CBDC tyranny

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: How privacy coins like Monero and Epic Cash are becoming the last refuge from CBDC tyranny

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy