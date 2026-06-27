Typhoons Hit Kamakura! Preparing Mikan Trees + Easy Zucchini Cheddar Biscuits Recipe

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 27th! Today, two typhoons have converged over our area, bringing a lot of rain. So, I’ve been getting ready by laying my mikan citrus trees on their sides. I also picked some really good-looking tomatoes, along with some zucchini and green beans. I’ve up-potted the cucumber starts for a summer crop. And in today’s Garden-to-Table segment, I’m making zucchini biscuits with cheddar cheese—a delicious treat!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Healthy Zucchini Cheddar Biscuits:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:46Checking on Indoor Plants
01:57Checking & Harvesting Mini Tomatoes
03:23Protecting Tomatoes with Bag Nets
04:42Butternut Squash Failure
05:40Harvesting Green Beans
06:29Typhoon Watch
07:06Composting Garden Foliage
07:38Okra & North Garden Update
09:11Laying Down Citrus Trees
09:59Zucchini & Watermelon Update
12:42Eggplant / Aubergine Update
13:00South Garden Update
13:53Baby Horn worm Infestation
14:25Washing Today’s Harvest
15:32Up-potting Cucumber Starts
18:39A Lull in the Rain & More Harvesting
24:31The Rain Returns
24:55Garden-to-Table: Zucchini-Cheddar Biscuits
27:09Scenes of Kamakura
27:46Mt. Oyama & Mt. Fuji 富士山