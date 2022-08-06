Meat, Guns, Potatoes and News 6Aug22

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:31 Alex Jones
:58 Columbia, SC - Walmart out of meat
2:12 Houston, TX - Gun buyback fail
:19 Viktor Orbán world needs fewer drag queens and more Chuck Norris
1:53 Potatoes can clean dirty bottles, glass, rust, grease
:45 Cellphones microwave and cook your brain
:56 From Russia with Love
:56 U.S. Forest Service - 45lbs. 5-gallon bladderbag
8 clips, 8:33.