"We are not going to allow this pathogen that's been around the country of ignoring the law — we are not going to let that get a foothold here in the state of Florida. We are going to make sure that our laws are enforced and that no individual prosecutor puts himself above the law."

Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a pro-active stance to protect the citizens of Florida from rogue prosecutors who are picking and choosing which laws to enforce, often openly doing so in the name of “social justice”.



Source:

https://rumble.com/v1er609-governor-ron-desantis-suspends-soros-backed-state-attorney-andrew-warren.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7

