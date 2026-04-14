The Europeans Increasing Trade Presence

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While the world has been focused on Iran and related issues, the European Union has been busy working on trade deals all over the world. Southeast Asian nations now trust the EU the most, the EU is Africa's biggest trading partner, the EU made a trade deal with India, the EU is planning on a trade deal with Mexico, and the EU is about to implement its deal with South American Mercosur nations. Is this prophesied? Will Europe emerge as the end time Babylonian beast power? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.