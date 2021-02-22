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Benjamin Franklin: America's Bard - Episode 27 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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22 views • February 22, 2021
In Episode 27 of The Smith's Of Liberty, we look at the famous founder portrayed on America's hundred dollar bill--Benjamin Franklin. Join us as we delve into his amazing life, and discover that this genius polymath was truly "the First American" and the bard of America.
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