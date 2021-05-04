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Despite Big Tech Censorship, More Doctors & Nurses' Voices Are Being Raised Against The Vaxx
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90 views • May 04, 2021
Despite massive and overt censorship by bought and paid for Big Tech social media companies, more and more doctors and nurses are being heard giving a warning about both the COVID propaganda and the experimental injections that are taking people's lives or injuring them in the process.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/despite-big-tech-censorship-more-doctors-nurses-voices-are-being-raised-against-the-vaxx-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/despite-big-tech-censorship-more-doctors-nurses-voices-are-being-raised-against-the-vaxx-video/
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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