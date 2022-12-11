Bong Sao Tornadoes (used for trapping only)

Email: [email protected]



This advice is specific to the WCRE style of Wing Chun as its fighting strategy is significantly different from that of the classical Wing Chun fighting strategy.

DETAIL:

1) Used in closing the gap (when not anticipating a take-down attempt)

2) To be used while your opponent attacks with punches

3) Primarily used as a trapping technique

The idea behind this unique technique is to meet your opponent’s attack head-on and to then immediately obtain a double-arm trap. If your Wing Chun has evolved to the needed level of proficiency, and if executed correctly in regards to timing and response, then as soon as one of your opponent’s arms comes into contact with your flurry of alternating Rolling Bong Sao's, you should quickly have both of your opponent’s arms locked into a trap and transition to a take-down ending up in top-control, to which then a final trap and block-free strike to hopefully end the fight - if the opponent has not given up beforehand. Due to the large advantage in arm control that a highly skilled WCRE practitioner has over it's opponent, it is encouraged to allow for the opponent a chance to give up. The devastating ground and pound abilities of WCRE should be held and used responsibly.

As with most WCRE trapping attempts, there is a risk of getting struck in the process. To limit the chance of being struck I personally tend to lean back when doing this technique. I realize that in doing so my balance is partially sacrificed but, to me, it’s an accepted trade-off as it limits the chances of being struck on entry. If developed to a high enough level of form and speed; however, your tornado flurry should provide an adequate amount of blockage, and to which the practitioner should be able to recognize the exact moment his tornado’s become interrupted and react accordingly as described above.

Understand that this technique is only practical when fighting a striker. If your opponent’s fighting ability is unknown, or if you cannot confidently determine if his attack will be standing and punching or a shoot-in for a take-down, then it would not be wise to use this technique in meeting the attack due to if the opponent were to shoot-in for a take-down, he would easily avoid your tornado’s and gain a ground advantage.

That said, the technique does in fact work as I’ve personally used it successfully against an angry boxing instructor attacking me, who which quickly gave up (thankfully) once realizing the high level of arm control I had over him. It is only because of this reason that I include this video as I would never teach or claim a technique worked which I haven’t successfully verified in training or actual combat myself.

I acknowledge that if the opponent were to attack with punches it would be more efficient to simply shoot-in for a take-down and avoid using the tornado's altogether. The usage of the technique will typically depend on the situation. Executing the trap while standing sets up a devastating body slam opportunity. Or, if the practitioner is not comfortable going to the ground he can end the fight inn the classic way of remaining on his feet. Your situation and skill level will determine it's usage.



