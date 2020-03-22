"Gruesome Entertainment" uncovers the growing depravity in our world, where mass murder has now become entertainment. An organisation called Premier Exhibitions Incorporated has sold shows all around the world featuring mutilated bodies taken from Falun Dafa members, Christians from the Underground Church, and Uighur Muslims. These prisoners of conscience have been tortured and executed by the Chinese Communist Regime - which has one of the worst human rights records ever. Body parts sold by the Chinese government from some of their victims are used as transplants for medical tourists from Western countries. Only a few bodies from the tens of thousands of victims are used for display purposes. Not only are governments around the world turning a blind eye to the horrific illegal organ harvesting going on in China, but people all around the world have been queuing up to view these sick shows, which are degrading and profiting from the prisoners' remains. How low can it get? TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel. What is "A Voice in the Desert"? A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.